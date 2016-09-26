​Tyson Fury Will Not Fight Again, Says Eddie Hearn

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes Tyson Fury will not fight again, following the news that the Englishman has withdrawn from a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko on health grounds.



Fury caused a huge upset when he beat Klitschko in November 2015, ending the Ukrainian’s reign of almost 10 years as heavyweight champion.

A rematch was scheduled for June 2016, but Fury withdrew from this due to an injury. He has now pulled out of a second date, this time having been declared “medically unfit to fight”. It has been reported that this refers to the fighter’s mental health, which uncle and trainer Peter Fury has attributed to a “witch-hunt” against the 28-year-old.

Hearn, who looks after IBF heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua, says that he had hoped to pit his fighter against Fury, but no longer believes this meeting can happen.

“I wanted Fury to fight Klitschko, because we wanted Joshua to fight Fury. A heavyweight world title unification between two Brits is gold dust,” Hearn told the BBC. “But everyone in boxing knew that the fight between Fury and Klitschko wouldn’t happen and I don’t think Fury will fight again.”

Since winning the title, Fury has attracted significant negative press. He has made remarks of a sexist, homophobic and anti-Semitic nature, and a campaign was started to remove him from the BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominees. More recently, Fury has been charged with an offence by the UK Anti-Doping Agency.

With no title fight in almost a year, and nothing on the horizon, Hearn believes the governing bodies will step in and Fury will lose his belts.

“Fury will be stripped of his titles and, after a legal battle, he’ll say: ‘No more, I’m done’,” said Hearn.

“It’s going to be really messy and it might take a year to resolve. I know there are sensitivities around mental health issues but this is a business.

“The governing bodies have had enough. The world heavyweight title is a huge part of their business and they’ve not made any money from it for a year.”

Hearn is positioning Joshua to fight for the titles Fury currently holds, but does not see his charge taking on Klitschko next month, as has been rumoured. The Englishman is set to fight in nine weeks’ time, but is likely to take on the IBF’s mandatory challenger, Joseph Parker.