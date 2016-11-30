U-God Is Suing the Wu-Tang Clan for a Shitload of Martin Shkreli Money

Photo via

U-God has always been a slight punching bag in the Wu canon for verses that can fit inside whole tweets, but it turns out this status has a sad IRL component. As TMZ reports, U-God is suing the rest of the Wu-Tang Clan for unpaid royalties that span back six years. U-God claims the total amount he’s owed is “at least” $2.5 million in songwriting revenue, merch sales, and the profit from the purchase of the Wu’s one-of-a-kind-album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin by Martin Shkreli. We imagine a dissolution of Wu-Tang Financial will come shortly.

