U.S. Roads Are So Hot They’re Buckling and Launching Cars Into the Air

If you haven’t heard—or been outside at all for the past week—much of the U.S. is currently trapped under a Heat Dome. This occurs when high pressure sits over land and traps hot air, roasting everything within it.

This isn’t just your average summer heat. It’s so hot that people out there are dying left and right. Our national living heat index indicator, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, recently had to be whisked to the hospital after suffering from dehydration.

It’s hot, hot chaos out there. So hot that even our roads are tearing apart, and launching unsuspecting drivers into the air.

The heat has turned the Midwest into a Looney Tunes short. In Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a patch of road got so hot that a road in front of a car dealership warped and buckled, slowly swelling into a bump that eventually burst into a ramp that launched a car into the air mere seconds after it popped out.

Yes, there is video of it. Behold, for it looks very fun:

Why Is Extreme Heat Causing Roads To Buckle in Multiple States?

Captured by local Arthur Blackwell, the footage shows a street suddenly erupting with a dust cloud and an 18-inch asphalt bulge that propels a compact car airborne just enough to make it look like a blast but not enough to seriously injure anyone, thankfully.

Temperatures were just under 92 degrees Fahrenheit, but the heat index topped 102, which essentially started to melt the roads. It’s a bit of a known issue for our nation’s terrible, outdated infrastructure.

Road buckling is not a new phenomenon, but it’s rare to catch one on camera. Asphalt tends to soften at around 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and areas that are constantly blasted with sun exposure could eventually start to swell, crack, or full-on buckle like the road in the video.

Google “road buckling” and you’ll see article after article from several states, all talking about how the roads in their slice of America are getting ripped to shreds by the heat. Roads across the nation are buckling. Are they all spontaneously launching passing cars into the air like in the video above? We can only hope.

Local officials in Missouri quickly patched up the spontaneous launchpad, but with the nation gripped in a severe heat wave that won’t let up for at least another week, there’s a chance that CNN’s list of heat-related incidents will only expand.