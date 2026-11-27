It’s been 50 years since U2 formed in Dublin, Ireland. To mark the occasion, they delivered a monumental halftime performance during the NFL’s inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game.

While the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams battled it out on the field Wednesday night, U2 took center stage at halftime to celebrate five decades of music and their enduring influence on rock.

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“There’s a reason U2 has headlined stadiums for decades: They don’t just perform; they deliver iconic moments that audiences remember forever,” Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, previously said. “We’re thrilled that they’ll bring that same magic to the NFL stage on Netflix. It’s going to be an unforgettable night for football fans and Netflix members worldwide.”

This is not U2’s first NFL Halftime show

Notably, this is not the first time that U2 has performed during an NFL game. The band headlined the Super Bowl XXXVI halftime show at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 3, 2002.

Notably, the performance was a few months after the 9/11 attacks. The band paid tribute to the victims of the tragedy by projecting their names on a banner above the stage.

Next up for U2: stadium tour

Following their big halftime performance, U2 will go into 2027 prepping for a world tour. The track will take them across Latin America, the United Kingdom, Europe and North America.

Dubbed The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour—and kicking off in Mexico City in February—the upcoming tour marks U2’s first stadium tour since 2019. The tour’s North American leg begins on Aug. 13 in Miami and will feature 15 stadium shows across the United States and Canada.

From Aug. 13 through Sept. 14, Stephen Wilson Jr. will serve as support. The War on Drugs will then take over from Sept. 27 through the end of the run in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Oct. 18. See all the North American dates below.

08-13 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

08-17 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08-20 Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium

08-26 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

08-28 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

09-03 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

09-07 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium

09-09 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium

09-14 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

09-27 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

10-01 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

10-02 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

10-09 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

10-15 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

10-18 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place

Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images