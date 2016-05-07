UAB Running Back Greg Bryant Shot in Florida, Remains In Critical Condition

University of Alabama at Birmingham and former Notre Dame running back Greg Bryant was discovered to have been shot in a vehicle close to an I-95 off-ramp in West Palm Beach early Saturday morning and remains in critical condition, The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bryant, 21, and another victim, Maurice Grover, 25, were found by police around 4:45am on the southbound section, and were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Despite the fact that UAB released a statement saying that Bryant had passed, police confirmed to the Post that he remained in a struggle for his life.

Last year, Bryant was ruled academically ineligible to play at Notre Dame and was suspended by ND coach Brian Kelly. After playing for ASA Miami for a short spell, Bryant was picked up by UAB’s program, headed by coach Bill Clark. Bryant told the Associated Press in February,

Coach Clark, he really did me a favor, because I was living in hotels in Miami. He said I could come in as soon as the semester was over. Any other school I would have had to wait another semester and probably be enrolled by December. I just bought into what coach Clark was saying and I got in with a 2.0 [GPA]

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Bryant described his time living in Miami as extremely difficult,

This past year has been the hardest part of my life. Not playing football, going from the luxurious life at Notre Dame and coming back home and living in the hood at Miami while playing JUCO, it’s been real tough.

Clark released a statement describing a comeback for Bryant in these recent months, saying, “He told me his GPA this semester was the highest he has had in his life, and he was very proud. The light really went on for him here, and he had a bright future ahead of him.”

The Post reported that the police are still seeking out information about how the shooting transpired, and are seeking witnesses.