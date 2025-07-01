‘Uazo: Free as a Bird’ Already Looks Like It’s Going To Be My Household’s Next Cozy Game Obsession

My wife and I have found that cozy games make a cozy home. No matter if it’s becoming squirrels in Squirreled Away or escaping to the land down under in Dinkum, there’s no such thing as a bad time when you’re playing a game together. But, one thing that these games don’t have? The ability to take to the skies and glide around surreally beautiful landscapes. Uazo: Free as a Bird, on the other hand, has that as a major selling point. Becoming an adorable little bird, building a home, and just having fun. That’s what life is all about, isn’t it? Sure, Uazo: Free as a Bird won’t be out for a while, but this solo-developed project is already hitting all the right marks in my eyes.

Screenshot: RagBell Games

Procedurally Generated Worlds Mean That ‘Uazo: Free as a Bird’ Should Have Unlimited Replay Value

The Cozy Game genre has been exploding over the past few years. It seems like every time we get a new Nintendo Indie World presentation, there are at least 15 new farming games that are being shown off. Not that I’m complaining by any means, but I like to see something fresh in the field. Uazo: Free as a Bird looks like it’s going to bring that freshness to the forefront, mixing a bit of Sky: Children of the Light with our favorite avians. The surreal presentation, alongside the building and crafting elements, has me incredibly excited about what this project is going to bring to the table.

Videos by VICE

More importantly, it features online co-op. That way, I can share my adventures with my wife, who will likely be even more excited about flying around these worlds than I am. She’s the type of cozy player who gets distracted by shiny objects. So, if Uazo: Free as a Bird has collectibles, we may never leave. Regardless, this looks like a fantastic departure from the norm. Playing as a bird, in itself, is already incredibly unique. But the surreal imagery, paired with procedurally generated worlds? Sign me right up.

Oh yeah, and I forgot to mention: there’s magic in this game. Like, actual magic, mystical runes, and so much more. If I weren’t already incredibly interested in what Uazo is bringing to the table? This may have sealed the deal for me.