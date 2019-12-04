Uber Office Had Separate Bathrooms for Drivers and ‘Employees’

As part of its long standing commitment to misclassifying drivers, Uber has in at least one office created separate bathrooms for drivers and “employees.”

After visiting a Greenlight Hub office in Providence, Rhode Island, an Uber driver tweeted a photo of two bathrooms, one for “partners” (drivers) and one for “employees”—presumably, workers at the Greenlight Hub. Greenlight Hubs are offices that Uber uses to sign up new drivers and for in-person driver support.

“I feel the bathroom division is obscure and uncalled for,” Erika Betts, the driver, told Motherboard. “I feel the company’s driver support system is laughable at best… The Greenlight Hub is the best option drivers have, despite the limited authority provided by the hub representatives.”

The @Uber hub in my market has designated bathrooms. Not for male/female, but for partner & employee.

Anyone else think it's strange that Uber views partners & employees as two separate classes of people? pic.twitter.com/3SGeKSae3g — Erika Betts (@ErikaABetts) December 4, 2019

In a statement to Motherboard, an Uber spokesperson said, “This was a mistake and we regret it. We are removing the signs and have made it clear that this was not appropriate.”