Uber Will Drive a Bagpiper to You Anywhere in Boston Right Now

It’s St. Paddy’s Day, which means that rivers are being dyed green and children are pinching one another and drunk teens are vomiting into thermoses on train cars before lunchtime. There’s only one thing that can make this glorious day better, and that’s the subtle sounds of bagpipes.

Luckily, Uber’s got you covered—at least if you live in Greater Boston. For today and today only, Uber will deliver a real-life bagpiper straight to your door to serenade you with the ancient melodies of the Emerald Isle. This isn’t some money-making scheme on Uber’s part, either. The whole thing is completely free.

All you have to do is type in the code “BOSBAGPIPES” between noon and 4 PM today and choose a location in or around Boston, then kick back while Uber does the rest.

The bagpipe-blowing dudes will likely be in super high demand, so stop working and stare at your Uber app until you get your hands on one. Nothing makes the workplace more lively like a dude in a kilt.