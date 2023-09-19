I Tried Überlube, the Lube Amazon Reviewers Are Absolutely Obsessed With

Finding the perfect lube is a lot like finding the perfect pair of underwear. You have to experience that initial, natural chemistry with its aesthetic, of course, but then you have to see how it interacts with your body. How long will it last? How long will it make you feel not only comfortable, but powerful?

I’ve tried a lot of lubes, from a butterscotch-flavored lube for gargling balls to CBD-infused bottles that smell faintly of Thin Mints (a big win, IMO). But as someone who is very prone to UTIs and is just generally picky with fragrances, I have been dying to get my hands on Überlube’s storied, unscented silicone lubricant for a long, long time.

I don’t remember when I first heard about Überlube, but I know that I never forgot it. I mean, who forgets a name like Überlube? The implied power and Machtbereich of it all! I never would have guessed that it was produced, tested, and bottled in small batches in Chicago, Illinois, and that also makes me love it all the more.

Überlube has often been cited as the bottom-line, top-shelf lube-to-rule-all-lubes to me from sex industry insiders and horny friends alike. Plus, y’all seem to love it; the odorless, fragrance-free lube is a consistent bestseller in the VICE guide to the best must-have items on Amazon, where it has earned a 4.6-star average rating from over 21,100 reviews. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, “This is the least-officious tasting lube I have ever experienced, and I don’t mind putting my mouth where this lube was before […] the bottle doesn’t leak or spill if you leave it rolling around on the bed next to you”; another wrote, “[It has the] perfect glide, no staining or greasy feeling, no pulling or pilling of product build up,” while another stan just wrote, “Yeehaw!”

Would this GOATed ambrosia be my Holy Grail of luxury lubricants? I dusted off the situationship Rolodex, lined up my finest dildos, and got ready to review the almighty Überlube once and for all.

First impressions

My first thought upon opening my Überlube was, Wow, this looks like a bottle of luxury vodka or heritage gin. I should mention that the lube comes in sizes of 55 ml, 112 ml, and even 15 ml travel-sized containers—the latter of which is excellent for my everyday carry sl*t bag of horny wares—but I’m a sucker for the classic, clear glass bottle.

It’s the kind of lube that looks sexy on your nightstand or rolling around your bed, and that’s important. There’s nothing hot about getting tangled in the sheets with your boo and a bottle of lube that looks like cheap motor oil. Instant boner-deflater.

Photo by the Author

What was rad

Überlube’s signature lube is an unscented, flavorless, and water-friendly silicone-based lube. There’s an entire VICE guide to the best lubes for every kind of sex, but I find that silicone-based lubes are generally better for vaginal and especially anal sex, because they will last longer than water-based lubes, and are compatible with latex and polyisoprene condoms (although, not polyurethane). You’re not supposed to use silicone lube with silicone toys, because it can cause the toy to degrade over time. But sometimes I can’t help it, and I’ll squeeze a little silicone lube over my favorite dildo, which is definitely going to outlast me in a landfill some day unless I recycle or resell it. And, yes, there is a ‘Craigslist’ for sex toys now. But I digress.

Part of what makes Überlube so popular is what isn’t in the lube—no overpowering fragrances or weird thickening agents that feel gloopy. Instead, the lube just has a little bit of vitamin E for skin soothing and hydration.

Photo by the Author

I started by squirting some lube in my hand over the kitchen sink. It felt almost enriching, and not at all sticky. Damn, I thought, this is some alchemical wizard shit. There was absolutely zero stick, but the lube didn’t feel thin and useless like water. I rinsed it off my hands, and noticed that my hands felt softer than when I use my Shiseido hand cream.

Then, I put Überlube through the Goldilocks gauntlet with my sex toys, from butt plugs to my go-to 10-inch rabbit vibrator, which normally has to be lubed up like a Butterball turkey to slide in my cooch, but breezed right on in after a single squirt. I started to understand what one Babeland reviewer meant when they wrote, “Water-based stuff just gets too tacky. This feels cushiony without thickness and lasts without feeling sticky.” When I asked one of my own partners about it, they just said, “It’s not gloopy, and it doesn’t smell weird.”

There are so many would-be odorless lubes that just end up smelling like petrol or hot plastic, but Überlube seriously has no scent. In fact, I kind of forgot I had used it at all at one point, and only remembered the lube when I saw the bottle rolling around my bed. I panicked, thinking that it must have spilled or leaked a bit, but the top pump is so secure that it was untouched and unbothered.

What was tricky

The plastic that was sealed over the lid of my bottle was so tight that I had to use tweezers to take it off. But I guess I prefer that to the alternative of a wonky, poorly packaged bottle.

TL; DR

Listen, I’ve tried many silicone lubes over the years, but Überlube is the GOAT—and not just because it’s in that sexy glass bottle, or because it costs less than my lunch in Midtown Manhattan the other day. For me, it’s the best lube because it’s simply invisible. It’s the Mission Impossible of lubricants. There’s no gaggy odor, and no weird gloopy texture; there’s no sticky feel, but just the perfect amount of glide, and a little bit of vitamin E for hydration. In other words, Überlube is my Übermensch.

Purchase Überlube silicone lubricant on Überlube, Amazon, and Babeland.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.