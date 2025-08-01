Ubisoft Allegedly Threatened to Sue Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Voice Actor

Matt Ryan, the voice actor who portrayed Edward Kenway in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, let slip not too long ago that we may see a remake of the beloved pirate-based adventure.

Allegedly, that landed him in some pretty big trouble…

Videos by VICE

UBISOFT WAS NOT HAPPY WITH THE (KIND OF) REVEAL

Damn so it seems like Matt Ryan (voice actor for Edward Kenway) got into deep trouble with Ubisoft for hinting at the Black Flag Remake to that other guy..



He didn’t realize he was being recorded😵 pic.twitter.com/2Vy8g6pMRr — The Hidden One (@TheHiddenOneAC) July 31, 2025

In the above video from TheHiddenOneAC, Matt Ryan is asked about the previous video. Obviously, to coax a bit more information out of him. Ryan immediately deflects, saying “I don’t know, mate” damn near before the question is finished. As he’s pressed a bit more for details, he goes on to explain:

“The thing is that, when that happened, someone was doing this [gestures to the camera] and I was being very free and open. But I didn’t know that they actually were recording me on their phone. Then the company [presumably Ubisoft] threatened to sue me. Yeah, so I say nothing.”

First off, secretly filming people is crappy behavior from jump. That speaks to a larger entitlement issue that people generally have, which I don’t have the time to address. Looking at the video, you can notice something. Matt Ryan is taking care to find the camera in case it was hidden again. And that sucks that he even has to do that.

But wild behavior from Ubisoft to (allegedly) go straight to suing. Why not just pull him in, call, and tell him to keep that to himself going forward? I mean, there are times when it’s necessary to consult a lawyer and times when it’s not. This feels like the latter.

I get wanting to protect a potential reveal and all, but it just makes you look crazy. It wasn’t malicious; he was sharing a moment with a fan at a signing. You could argue that you should always assume someone is filming you. However, it’s a general problem that we face in life.

You might as well come out and announce it, though. We’re all waiting.