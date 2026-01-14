Ubisoft Announces Crossover Between Two of Its Biggest Game Franchises

Ubisoft’s latest big crossover sees Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora-themed content invading the world of The Division 2.

Although Ubisoft was in the news yesterday thanks to additional restructuring and potential layoffs at Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Stockholm, the company is looking to spin some more positive sentiment today with a new crossover event.

Ubisoft is bringing The Division 2 and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora together for a special in-game event this month. The Division 2 players can also score a set of special rewards if they log in and take part in the 7-day Project Chain activities.

The entire set of collaboration rewards is free and can be earned through the themed Project Chain running from January 13 to January 27.

How to complete the Project Chain

This special event drops a 7-day Project Chain open to any Division agent who can access the project system. Each stage leads you to Named enemies throughout the city, turning your daily run into a hunt that becomes more rewarding with each victory.

A new project unlocks each day, and all seven need to be finished before January 27.

In short, players just need to:

Log in

Clear targets

Claim the crossover gear before it disappears

All project Chain rewards

Completing the entire chain grants all four pieces of the RDA SecOps Uniform along with eye catching Specialization weapon skins inspired by the Ash Clan. The announcement didn’t include images of those rewards, but given the Ash Clan aesthetic, the skins are likely inspired by charred and red color palettes.

Sharpshooter, Gunner, and Firewall each get their own themed skin, letting you bring a touch of Pandora straight into your loadout. Along the way, you will also collect Named Caches and Exotic Components.

Although die-hard Avatar fans may be disappointed that the rewards don’t look more Na’Vi, the RDA SecOps Uniform definitely feels more at home in the grounded world of The Division 2.

It has already been a pretty eventful week for The Division franchise. Rumors of a 10th anniversary The Division: Definitive Edition dropped a few days ago and now a new event is underway in The Division 2.

The Division 2 is available now on PC and consoles. The Division 2 and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora crossover event runs from January 13 to January 27.