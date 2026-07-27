Ubisoft Cancels Far Cry Game After Years of Development

Ubisoft has reportedly canceled a new Far Cry game after years of development. However, the extraction shooter has now been replaced by an ambitious open-world FPS that will put player interactions and emergent stories at the center of the experience. Meanwhile, a new report also claims that Far Cry 7 has faced repeated internal delays.

Far Cry Extraction Shooter Canceled and Replaced by Open-World Game

Screenshot: Ubisoft

In a new report from industry veteran Tom Henderson, a Far Cry game has reportedly been canceled by Ubisoft. Before you panic, Insider Gaming claims that it’s not actually Far Cry 7 and it was instead an extraction shooter spinoff title that has been restarted with a completely new direction. Interestingly, claimed that FC7 was an extraction shooter that took place in Alaska. So it appears Henderson has confirmed those rumors were for a side game instead.

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“The new game comes in the wake of issues surrounding another FAR CRY game in development, codenamed Maverick, an extraction shooter that has since been canceled.” Tom Henderson reports that its replacement is now internally being called “Kodiak,” and he describes it as an ambitious open-world game with emergent storytelling elements. “Codenamed Kodiak, the new FAR CRY game is described as an open-world FPS where ‘player interactions and player-driven stories take center stage.’”

Screenshot: X @_Tom_Henderson_

After its cancelation, it appears that the Far Cry title’s new direction only recently “passed its conception” stage, which makes us wonder when the game could possibly even be released. Although it appears that Kodiak is being built off of the developers’ previous work, it has just ditched the extraction shooter elements.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

The other major news to come out of this is that the Far Cry 7 release date has potentially been delayed as well. In the same report, Tom Henderson says the next mainline game in the series is internally called “Blackbird” and has faced repeated internal delays. It sounds like the project has specifically experienced numerous development issues.

That said, Henderson goes on to say that FC7 is now on a “good path” and seems to be progressing smoothly. Still, there isn’t a lot we know about Far Cry 7 outside of it reportedly having a multiplayer component. At this point, it appears it might take years before it sees the light of day.

As we mentioned earlier, previous leaks claimed Far Cry 7 would take place in Alaska and feature an extraction mode. The extraction shooter would reportedly have pitted players against wildlife in a race for survival. However, it now appears that those Far Cry 7 rumors were actually connected to Maverick, the canceled extraction shooter spinoff.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

While Maverick will seemingly never see the light of day, Ubisoft will reportedly be reusing some of its work for Kodiak. Unfortunately, the replacement project has only just passed its conception stage, meaning it could still be years away from release. Far Cry 7 appears to be further along, but after repeated internal delays, it remains unclear when Ubisoft will officially reveal the next mainline entry.