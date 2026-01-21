Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake and 5 Other Projects

Just a few weeks after the last round of Ubisoft restructuring announcements, the company is now confirming that it is canceling six projects, including Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, and delaying several others.

Ubisoft’s core focus going forward will be on open-world games and live-services

Ubisoft confirmed that a large company restructure is taking place and drastically changing its upcoming slate of projects. As part of the restructure, Ubisoft Stockholm and Ubisoft Halifax are both closing down.

In a statement to IGN, Ubisoft’s chief financial officer Frederick Duguet explained that competition is the reason behind the changes, “We went through a thorough review of projects across December [and] January, with the current market evolution in mind — which is consistently more selective. You’ve seen the last quarter showing a never-before-seen level of competition. Competition and selection is here to stay.”

Ubisoft confirmed that the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake is cancelled, but the company did not provide names for the five other cancelled projects. It is confirmed that three of the cancelled games were new IPs and another one was a mobile game.

Ubisoft is dropping these projects in an effort to make its core focus going forward open-world games and live-services.

Ubisoft delays seven titles

Ubisoft confirmed that seven current projects have been delayed due to the restructuring and shift in strategic focus at the company, but did not provide details about which seven projects were impacted.

There have been rumors about an upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remaster or remake, so many fans of that franchise are likely wondering how these big changes will or won’t impact that unconfirmed project.

As part if the restructuring announcement, Ubisoft also revealed how its remaining global development units will be split up and organized going forward:

Creative House 1 – Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six

Creative House 2 – The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell

Creative House 3 – For Honor, The Crew, Riders Republic, Brawlhalla, and Skull & Bones

Creative House 4 – Anno, Might & Magic, Rayman, Prince of Persia, and Beyond Good & Evil

Creative House 5 – Just Dance, Uno, Hasbro, Idle Miner Tycoon, Ketchapp, Hungry Shark, and Invincible: Guarding the Globe

This restructuring represents a massive change at Ubisoft and gamers will need to see how projects shake out over the next fiscal year or two to see how the changes actually impact the quality and types of games that the company is producing.

This is a developing story.