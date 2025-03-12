Ubisoft Just Dropped the Coolest ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Trailer Ever, and It Feels Like I’m in an Alternate Reality

I’m usually not comfortable speaking on behalf of others. But, let me tell y’all: back in November before Shaun attended the Assassin’s Creed Shadows preview in January, we were slandering this game. Verifiably dog-walking Ubisoft. “Hehehe, Shadows is gonna be like every other Assassin’s Creed game. How long is it going to take until the typical AC glitch compilations hit YouTube this time?” And every month since then, Ubisoft has systematically shut us up. Especially when they put out hype-ass trailers like this:

Play video

Just to be safe, I’ll save the formal apology for later. If you do what you’ve been promising us you were gonna do, Ubisoft. It’s one thing if Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks and plays nice under controlled circumstances. But, when we get our hands on it? We’ll see, once and for all, if you have a GotY contender hiding in the rafters.

…Although, at present, it’s looking likely that we’ll be (happily) eating crow. Ubisoft has done everything right. From trailers, to previews, to marketing meaningful features. Granted, I was never rooting for Ubisoft and everyone who works there to fail. But, you know, there’s been a certain… uneven energy behind Ubisoft’s releases for the past decade. However, if this is the beginning of a Golden Era for the company? Hell, I’m all for it!

yeah, yeah, ubisoft — we’ll see

“This is more of an Assassin’s Creed game than the other titles. Stealth is better than ever, you can hide in the shadows, mark your enemies, double Assassination is back. Parkour is the best out of the rpg’s,” one YouTube commenter states. And, honestly, this is one of the first times in recent memory when the public sentiment behind a Ubisoft game is largely positive.

“I can’t wait for all the haters to scramble to delete their old posts on socials. The game is going to surprise a lot of skeptics and make a lot of fans of the series very happy!” No, no, I have my ducks in a row there, thank you very much. Well, we’re in the final stretch, y’all. If you haven’t jumped on the Assassin’s Creed Shadows hype train yet, you can pre-order the game on Steam, if that’s your console preference. Now, all that’s left to do? Wait.