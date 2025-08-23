Ubisoft Just Revealed The Division 2: Survivors: Here’s What We Know So Far

The Division 2 is a weird game. I love the story, and the gameplay is pretty solid. However, something about it made me put it down and never return.

Since then, I’ve heard that a number of updates have made it a bit more enjoyable. And it seems that Ubisoft is still plugging away at it because they’ve just announced The Division 2: Survivors.

Videos by VICE

THE DIVISION ROADMAP LOOKS PRETTY SOLID

Screenshot: Ubisoft

I will admit that this game has fallen completely off my radar. But I wasn’t aware just how much Ubisoft was still working on it. I mean, I have my issues with how they get down in some respects, but I won’t sit here and act like they make bad games.

Seeing this roadmap and the fact that the franchise is approaching its 10th anniversary is pretty cool. It is still clearly supported by a dedicated fan base.

And Ubisoft is rewarding that fanbase with The Division 2: Survivors. From the post on their website:

“The Division 2: Survivors will bring an updated take on the survival extraction experience to The Division 2!

Development of The Division: Survivors is currently in the early stages, under the leadership of Magnus Jansén as Creative Director- a veteran of the Division from the early days of the original game.

‘The Division 2: Survivors is as much your baby as it is ours, and we strive for transparency during its development. Clear communication and community involvement are a focus as we build the new experience, and we will be closely involving you as we move forward on the development journey,’ said Julian Gerighty, Executive Producer.”

One thing I will say is that Ubisoft clearly understands the importance of dealing directly with the people who play the game, rather than just those who complain about it on the internet. I can respect that.