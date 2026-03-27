Ubisoft Layoffs Could Delay Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell Remake, According to Report

Several major Ubisoft titles might be in trouble after recent mass layoffs, according to a new report. Popular franchises such as Splinter Cell and Ghost Recon could face delays or even potential cancellations.

Ghost Recon Development Reportedly Scaled Back Due to Layoffs

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Last week, we reported that Ubisoft had laid off over 100 employees after closing down Red Storm Entertainment. However, a new report now claims that several major Ubisoft games might be impacted as a result of the studio closure, including some of the publisher’s most popular franchises.

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The biggest title impacted by the Ubisoft layoffs is the new Ghost Recon. This makes sense, since Red Storm Entertainment had many key devs working on it. But according to Insider Gaming, this situation might be more dire than we first expected. In the report, it’s claimed that Ghost Recon has not only been scaled back substantially in its features, but it could get delayed.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

“Those working on [Ghost Recon] are fearing that the latest closure of Red Storm Entertainment’s game development division could lead to further descoping or delays.” The other major title Red Storm Entertainment was working on was the much-anticipated Splinter Cell Remake. However, with the project also losing major developers, it’s now sparked fears among players that it might get delayed or outright cancelled.

List of Ubisoft Games Potentially Affected

Screenshot: Ubisoft

According to several sources, Red Storm Entertainment was working on around ten Ubisoft titles. So, of course, with the entire studio being shut down, many of these projects are going to be impacted pretty heavily.

Here is a list of Ubisoft games that could have their development potentially disrupted by the layoffs:

Ghost Recon (Codenamed OVR) Features and development scope scaled back / a potential delay.

(Codenamed OVR) Splinter Cell Remake

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Brawlhalla

The Division 3 Early Conceptulization stage

Watch Dogs Legion Director’s Cut

Why Red Storm Entertainment’s Closure Matters

Screenshot: Ubisoft

It should be pointed out that not every game Red Storm Entertainment was working on was for mainline development. For example, the studio would provide support for other projects such as audio fixes in The Division 2. The major games being impacted by the layoffs are the new Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell Remake.

However, Red Storm Entertainment was being used to help out on a lot of Ubisoft titles. So regardless, the layoffs have now put many games in potential trouble, as studios are now left to scramble at the last second to fill the holes in their development plans.