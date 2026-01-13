Ubisoft Layoffs Impact Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Stockholm Employees

A new report confirms that Ubisoft is undergoing an organizational restructure that may affect up to 55 roles.

Layoffs at Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Stockholm

The unfortunate news about the latest restructuring at Ubisoft comes from IGN, who received a statement from Ubisoft about the plans and details about the long-term roadmap for the impacted studios.

According to Ubisoft:

“Earlier today, we informed all employees in our Swedish studios (Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Stockholm) about a proposed organizational restructure that may affect approximately 55 roles across Malmö and Stockholm.”

This restructuring is a follow-up to an effort to eliminate positions and reduce overhead across Ubisoft in 2025 with a voluntary reduction program. The press release goes on to explain:

“This restructure follows the completion of the Voluntary Leave Program launched during the fall of 2025, a finalized long-term roadmap, and a completed staffing and appointment process, which together have provided clearer visibility into the structure and capacity required to support the two studios’ work and sustainably over time…

“The proposed restructuring will begin with a focus on individual agreements and impacted employees are being informed directly and supported with care and respect inline with local regulations.”

What is next at Ubisoft?

The statement went on further to discuss how this restructuring would impact ongoing projects at Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Stockholm.

“The long-term direction for the studios remains unchanged, and we will continue to serve as the global home and lead for to The Division franchise, move forward with an unannounced innovative tech project with a refined team setup, and play a central role in the development of Snowdrop and Ubisoft Connect.”

Work on The Division 3 appears to still be moving forward and, if yesterday’s leaks prove to be true, there may also be a Definitive Edition of The Division arriving this year to celebrate the game’s 10 year anniversary.

Ubisoft has been trying to refocus on its big three pillars of Assassin’s Creed, Tom Clancy projects, and Star Wars in recent years as it undergoes significant structural and strategic changes. These likely layoffs follow a year full of closed projects, significant reductions in the Toronto and Montreal offices, and rumors of acquisition or takeover.

Although total layoff numbers across the industry are estimated to have been down in 2025 compared to 2023 and 2024, there’s no denying that these restructurings are still impacting many developers and other employees across market.

This is a developing story.