Ubisoft Responds to Assassin’s Creed Multiplayer Game Leak

An official Assassin’s Creed social media account has responded to the latest Codename Invictus play test leak with some words of disapproval about the ‘misinformation.’

Assassin’s Creed Account Says Latest Invictus Image Is “heavily Altered”

Earlier this week, some rumors began circulating that Ubisoft ran an Assassin’s Creed Invictus closed play test on April 30. According to the leaker, who has previously provided pretty accurate details on unannounced Ubisoft projects, the playtest was poorly received, but was still aiming for a 2026 launch.

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The same leaker, xj0nathan, returned to the conversation earlier today and shared what they claimed was an image from the closed playtest. A few hours later, Ubisoft surprised fans by responding to the leak from the official Assassin’s Creed account.

Ubisoft responded to the photo directly on Twitter/X with the following:

“Nice try… This might have started as an image from our private test, but it’s been heavily altered (most probably with AI). Not great to spread misinformation. 👎

For those genuinely curious about the project: we’ll share more when the time is right!”

It’s pretty surprising to see the official account jump in at all, considering how quiet the brand usually stays in response to leaks and rumors about the franchise. The account did have some subtle responses to Black Flag Resynced leaks in recent months, so there is some degree of precedent for the response.

The leaker, xj0nathan, did go on to respond to the accusation and confirmed that they used AI to remove the play test watermark and adjust some colors in the photo. Otherwise, they said the image was essentially the same.

Ubisoft has had a rocky year with numerous game cancellations, so there has already been a lot of speculation about whether this project will actually make it to market and find an audience.

Previous rumors suggested Invictus might have a Fall Guys or party game inspired structure with different Assassin’s Creed-themed rounds. For now, it sounds like fans of the franchise will have to wait a while longer for some official news.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Fans looking for some new Assassin’s Creed content will have to wait a bit longer for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced to launch on July 9, 2026.

Assassin’s Creed Invictus has not officially been revealed yet and does not have a confirmed release window at this time.