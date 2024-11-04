Ubisoft Said the Quiet Part out Loud, Promises ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Won’t Be Like Their Other ‘Inconsistent’ Games

It feels bad ragging on Assassin’s Creed so much lately, especially since some of the classic games are certified bangers. However, after the news broke that Ubisoft was aiming for 10 games in 5 years, alongside plenty of other… interesting business decisions, it seems like public faith in them is at an all-time low. However, Marc-Alexis Coté wants us to know that they’re done pushing “inconsistent” products.

BAFTA the Future Part 3: Publish More ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Games

It’s hard not to look at Ubisoft in recent years and yearn for the quality-over-quantity approach. It appears that Ubisoft also realizes this now, too. They want a chance to ensure that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is met with critical reception. Not only that, but they want to win back their original fans. Originally reported by Eurogamer.com, Coté spoke at a BAFTA awards show on November 3, 2024, is quoted saying:

“Players can afford to be selective, choosing only the best, and they rightfully demand excellence. Ubisoft’s portfolio has faced criticism in recent years for a perceived inconsistency in quality”

I haven’t had enough time to devote to a 200+ hour playthrough of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, I did love classic games in the franchise. I also thought that Assassin’s Creed Mirage was a step in the right direction for the franchise. I’m happy to give the latest and, hopefully, greatest entry in the long-running franchise a try to win me back, as well. The split down the middle of classic stealth and more action-based movement has me intrigued, to say the least.

It’s also hard not to be a little critical, especially after seeing the studio behind Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown be disbanded with little to no fanfare. Or by launching an NFT/Blockchain game in the year 2024. There’s so much talent behind the closed doors at Ubisoft’s offices, and I hope they get a chance to redeem themselves with Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

I would love to live in a timeline where Assassin’s Creed has the power behind its name that it once had. It’s also worrying to see where they’re trying to push the franchise in terms of quantity. Only time will tell if Coté is speaking the truth about the quality of this upcoming release.