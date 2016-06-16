UEFA Set “To Assess” Euro 2016 Violence After 36 People Arrested in Lille

The violence at Euro 2016 only escalated on Wednesday evening, with 36 people arrested and 66 injured in Lille.



England supporters clashed with their Russian counterparts outside bars and restaurants in the city centre, while vicious brawls were fought in the streets. Police used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse fans and, according to The Independent, British police spotters were vital in dissuading French law enforcement from deploying water cannons.

Videos by VICE

French riot police charged at groups of England fans on several occasions, as bottles and other improvised missiles were hurled in their direction. Welsh, French and Slovak fans were also cleared from the city’s main square.

Despite the fact that the authorities had drafted in extra police and emergency service personnel ahead of Russia’s game with Slovakia, trouble continued into the early hours. Both military and plain clothes police were deployed, and continued to make arrests as the night wore on.

UEFA are now set “to assess” the situation, The Mirror reports. European football’s governing body has already threatened England with exclusion from the tournament, while Russia are currently under suspended disqualification after the violence inside the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille last weekend.