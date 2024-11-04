UEL Esports: Week 10 Recap

Welcome to Waypoint’s coverage of the UEL! Since we’re coming through in the middle of the season, check out my introductory article on UEL Esports for a refresh on what the league is and what it’s all about.

And be sure to check out the games as they happen from Thursday to Sunday live on Twitch. You can expect a weekly recap of every game on Mondays, as well as a preview of the upcoming week on Thursdays.

This is the time for teams to make that push toward the playoffs. Week 15 will be here before you know it, so let’s get into the Week 10 Recap.

uel esports GAME 1: dc ravens vs. lv kLIK

Screenshot: UEL

Both teams came into this match at 4-2, looking to get three games over .500. The Ravens got a strong start from Flyingkittens in the first game of the match, a Tekken 8 5v5. He goes off for two Perfects in his first three fights on the way to a five-man clean sweep. Flyingkittens immediately reminded everyone he’s one of the best Tekken players in the league.

The Ravens took that momentum and carried it through the first half, going into halftime with a commanding 7-2 lead. The KliK took Roller Champions and closed the first half with an Overwatch win but were definitely looking at an uphill battle.

Unfortunately for the KliK, things wouldn’t get much better as the Ravens continued to build on their lead with a dominating 11-4 second half on the way to an 18-6 win, bringing their record to 5-2 and dropping the KliK to 4-3.

Game 2: FL SHOGUN vs. MB BLAZE

Screenshot: UEL

Remember when the Lions went 0-16 and the only reason to watch every week was to see if someone would blow it? This is the Esports equivalent as the 0-6 Shogun faced the 3-2 Blaze. The first game of the match was Rainbow Six Siege, and the Blaze came out the gate swinging after a dominant attack phase from Hollywood. Blaze up 1-0.

The Shogun would fight back to tie the match at 1 after a good StarCraft II game. After that, we’d get a solid back and forth before the Blaze decided they were done fooling around and powered through to an 8-2 halftime lead.

Coming out of halftime, both teams ran a competitive game of Fortnite that ended with the Blaze taking a 9-2 lead. Additionally, after the game, RK almost got kicked out after letting his emotions get the better of him. The competition is real, and I get it. But shoutout to the UEL Officials for giving him another shot. The Shogun put up a solid fight in the second half, getting six points to the Blaze’s nine. But the Blaze went on to take a 17-8 win to go to 4-2. The Shogun, unfortunately, remains winless at 0-7.

GAME 3: MI PALADINS VS. GA GHOST

Screenshot: UEL

The game between the NY Bandits and the DW Wolves was canceled. So, this is the last game of the week as the 1-4 Paladins face off against the 2-3 Ghost. It started off with Dragon Ball FighterZ and one of the best comebacks I’ve seen in my time watching UEL Esports. Paku showed off his skills as Android 16 working on half a health bar. Working as the last man standing, he ran off a 3-on-1 to snatch a victory from the Paladins. 1-0 Ghost.

From there, things would be pretty back and forth as the Paladins worked their way back into the game. After some great play in Street Fighter 6, the Paladins went up 4-2 with an hour to go before halftime. And it was clear they wouldn’t let up, going into the half with an 11-2 lead.

Coming out of halftime, the Paladins continued their dominant run, finishing off the Ghost 20-6, pushing them to 2-4 and dropping the Ghost to 2-4.

UEL Esports week 10 FINAL THOUGHTS

This week saw some good action, even though all three games ended in blowouts. But what was evident was teams getting into a rhythm mid-game and making a push. Further, a few more strategic adjustments could yield better results. It’s Esports, and the beauty of it is that you can get better in real time.

For the teams out of the race, it’s about reps. There are only five more weeks in the season, but keeping up the intensity is key. For the teams making a postseason push: make the adjustments and lock in. One million dollars is on the line, and it’s all right there. Thursday, we’ll have a Week 11 Preview to get you ready for the weekend’s games.