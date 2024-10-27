UEL: The Future of Esports

Back in February, I connected with Titus Walker on LinkedIn. Titus is the CEO of the Ultimate Endgamers League, an Esports league based in Virginia. I was in the middle of my quest to get into the gaming industry. I saw he was involved in Esports, so he seemed like a good person to reach out to for advice. When we connected, I followed the links on his page to the UEL website, and eventually, their Twitch channel. It was immediately apparent something was different here.

I was co-hosting a podcast at the time, and when I posted a recent episode, he reached out to ask if we did guest spots. We set up the interview, and I learned all about the league I truly believe is changing the way competitive gaming works.

One of the best comparisons I’ve heard when it comes to UEL in the Esports space came from Titus himself. He called it “the UFC of Gaming,” and it’s true. Each gamer in the league is tested on their abilities in five gaming disciplines: Shooters, Fighters, Sports, Racing, and Strategy. Much like MMA, you have gamers who may specialize in one area and others who have mastered multiple disciplines.

what is the uel?

Screenshot: EA Sports/UEL

The UEL is made up of 12 teams in two divisions, and each team has up to seven players. Each game is four hours long with a running clock. There’s a two-hour first half with a halftime and a two-hour second half. I know that sounds like a long time, but the way the games are played, it translates very well.

An extra layer of strategy is added to each matchup with “forfeits.” With the running clock, the game is over at triple zeros. So, if the wheel lands on a game your team might be weak in, it’s in your best interest to forfeit that game and concede the point. This way, you don’t waste valuable time on what may be a loss anyway. It’s a gamble I’ve seen pay off in games where a team forfeits, gets consecutive advantageous games on the wheel, and takes a commanding lead.

Each of the games played during the season is chosen prior to its start and placed on a wheel to be spun as each match is played. For example, if competitors are about to play Gears 5, before the start of the game, the wheel will be spun to determine the next game. This gives teams time to strategize for the next game as their players are competing in the current one. The current season has 33 games in the rotation. Some are well-known multiplayer standards: Fortnite, Apex Legends, NBA 2K. Some are lesser-known indies: Maelstrom, Lumina Rush (my personal favorite this season), and Midnight Ghost Hunt. I can think of one game in particular I can’t wait to see in Season 10.

UEL IS PUTTING THE SPORTS IN ESPORTS

Screenshot: UEL

So, in my time watching the UEL, what I notice is it feels like I’m watching a sporting event. And that’s intentional. Titus cares about the players in the league as people and treats them like athletes. They get mental and physical well-being opportunities, and just as important, they get paid for what they do.

Players get paid based on the tier they are signed under, from Tier 7 up to Tier 1. Additionally, they get paid after every game, win or lose. This isn’t a league looking to throw one or two big events a year with a prize at the end, though. The UEL aspires to be a sustainable, long-term competitive space for gamers, and it is definitely trending in that direction.

All that said, there is a prize at the end. Season 9 is the current season, and the teams are competing to win the UEL Championship with a prize of one MILLION dollars. Just to emphasize the growth of the league, Season 8’s championship had a prize of $100,000. While that number is not to be taken lightly, it’s clear this is something people are getting behind.

UEL IS THE REAL DEAL

Screenshot: EA Sports/UEL

After our interview, Titus invited me to the Season 8 championship at the Capital One Arena in DC in June. While I was there, I was immediately blown away by the presentation of the entire event. Further, I also met both teams: the North Carolina Reapers and the (at the time) Minnesota New Moon. Basically, they were locked in.

The championship match itself was electric from beginning to end. Likewise, the crowd was into it and almost every game was close. One of my favorite moments was sitting next to the father of Spicey, one of the New Moon’s best players. He was talking to me as proud as a parent could be, and he clearly saw the value in what his son was doing and what it meant to him.

The best part: anyone can join at any skill level. Overall, the UEL is about growth and development, not gatekeeping. Slide over to the UEL website and sign up for Season 10 — be sure to check them out on Twitch. They run a game a day Thursday-Sunday. I was locked in on what the UEL brought just from watching the Twitch streams. After being at the championship and seeing it for myself, I’m a fan and I can’t wait to see more.

Going forward, consider Waypoint your source for UEL game recaps and even some news as the league rolls along. There’s a shift in the Esports landscape, and I believe the UEL is leading the charge.