UFC Featherweight Diego Brandão Charged With Pistol Whipping Strip Club Employee

In some kind of immaculate combination of shady circumstances, UFC featherweight Diego Brandão was charged with pistol whipping a strip club employee in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday, according to the Albuquerque Journal. The name of said strip club? “Knockouts.”

According to police, Brandão got into a verbal spat with Knockouts’ DJ, left the club, and was not allowed back in “due to his behavior.” So, he walked away again, returned with a gun, pointed it at one patron’s chest, then at the Strip Club employee, and then struck the employee in the face with the butt of his gun. Brandão allegedly “attempted to force his way in by throwing punches,” before drawing the weapon. (As if a UFC fighter without a gun wasn’t scary enough….)

Earlier this year, Brandão failed a post-fight drug test, testing positive for marijuana metabolites, and was temporarily suspended from fighting by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

He was booked by the Metropolitan Detention Center, and his bail is set for $15,000.

