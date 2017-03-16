UFC Supremo Dana White Won’t Stand in the Way of a McGregor-Mayweather Showdown

Source: Youtube.

Well – the boss doesn’t mind, Conor.

UFC president Dana White told TMZ yesterday that he will not stand in the way of lightweight champion Conor McGregor if he wishes to fight former world champion boxer Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense for my business, but I would never keep Conor from making that kind of money,” White told TMZ. “He obviously has a lot of opportunities right now.

“Tony Ferguson is out there, the Floyd Mayweather thing is out there, we’ll see how this thing plays out.”



Hype for the scrap between McGregor and Mayweather – a ex-five division boxing champion who retired in 2015 with a 49-0 record – has been building for months.

Mayweather has said he will come out of retirement for the fight with the Irishman, who has continually goaded him into the ring, or Octagon.

It is understood that that Mayweather has asked for US$100 to fight, with US$15 going to the fast-talking McGregor. White, meanwhile, has mentioned plans of both fighters getting US$25 million plus extras for what will no doubt be record pay-per-view figures.

The Australian Associated Press have reported that the pair will also have to agree to straight boxing, instead of mixed martial arts.

If you’ve got a feeling this one is going to drag on all year, you’re not the only one.