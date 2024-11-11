UFO Swarms Spotted Over Area 51 After ‘Mothership’ Sighting

Witnesses in the Las Vegas area have reported “drone” UFO swarm sightings over Area 51 and other U.S. military sites in recent weeks. One of those UFOs appeared as “a big fireball in a cube,” according to bystanders.

This isn’t the first time people have observed such activity in the area. In fact, one spectator noted they’ve seen similar aerial lights “over 100 times” since June 2020, per DailyMail.com.

Videos by VICE

“[The aircrafts] always seem to head towards Nellis Air Force base,” the bystander said.

Nevada’s Nellis base includes the highly classified Area 51, which some believe has connections to UFOs and—perhaps—aliens. Many individuals have reported these sightings on both social media and Enigma Labs, a platform where users share their UFO encounters.

According to Enigma Labs consultant Alejandro Rojas, “Typically, sightings near bases such as Nellis and Area 51 where there are a lot of experimental aircraft being tested are assumed to be advanced technology under development.”

“However, given the admission that UAV are flying in secured airspace over other Air Force bases, we need to take a closer look at these,” Rojas told DailyMail.com.

“Civilian reports and videos of potential incursions by unknown objects from the public are essential,” he continued. “The Pentagon is scratching its head over these.”

While it’s unclear whether these UFOs are actually cause for concern, they’re certainly catching the attention of residents in the Las Vegas area. Granted, just last year, NASA revealed a Las Vegas “UFO” was really just a small meteor. Who knows what these new sightings truly are?

Regardless, we’ve heard countless claims—and even confirmation—of aliens in the U.S. in recent years; but to be honest, I think we have more important things to worry about.