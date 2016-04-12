Ugh, Noonie Bao You’re So Rad: Watch Her Video for “Reminds Me”

Noonie Bao’s “I’m in Love” was one of the best music videos we hosted on Noisey last year. Namely because the music was coy-pop with a side of knowing and the video was creepy and featured and interesting way to get down with a vacuum cleaner. We’ve been waiting for something new from the Scandi singer ever since.

AT LAST: Here’s “Reminds Me.” Again it’s synth-pop with a twist: nimble plucked strings, and a hurtling pre-chorus that’ll make you want to run as fast as you can. The video meanwhile is an inventive cut and paste wonder featuring Noonie in a plethora of sleekly tailored suits in edible colors. She’s chilling in the desert, red hair glinting in the sun.

According to the Swedish artist, “The film Jane Eyre with Mia Wasikowska was a great inspiration for this production. I wanted it to sound like the dark woods, huge castles and desperation. The song is about that, about preferring to feel pain rather than not knowing anything at all. I call it Castle Pop.”

“Reminds Me” is out on her 2ManyFreckles imprint.