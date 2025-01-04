Uh, I’m Sorry, Where Was I When ‘Minecraft’ Creator, Notch, Announced He Was Developing a Roguelike and ‘Minecraft 2’?

Well, isn’t this a surprise! Minecraft creator, Markus Persson — AKA “Notch” — decided to grace the gaming world with a casual announcement. Apparently, Notch is developing games again! Over on X, he revealed he was doing “market research” to test the waters between a “traditional roguelike” he’s working on and “Minecraft 2”! …Or, you know, more so a spiritual successor to Minecraft. As y’all know, Notch sold that IP to Microsoft for $2.5 billion. At this point, there’s no doubting his love for game creation!

“Honest and legitimate request for feedback for once: The new game I’m passionately working on is currently set to be a traditional roguelike (i.e. ADOM, nethack, etc) mixed with a tile based first person dungeon crawler (ie Legend of Grimrock (esp 2), Eye of the Beholder),” Notch posted.

“But then I gots to thinking that maybe there are people who like my work but might not share my taste in retro nostalgia and would prefer for me to make a spiritual successor thing to Minecraft, and I mean sure, I’d take that cash. So market research. I’d be happy to oblige either, which one would make you happier?”

“I basically announced minecraft 2. My intentions are to be clear and honest about it, saying that spiritual successors are usually kind of… you know… washed up. Tragic. The things I’m fearing my next game is going to be anyway and try to push myself to avoid. So why not do the thing that people DO want and are willing to give me, somehow, even MORE cash for,” Notch continued.

“I intend for the money to the spent for good, but my god have I learned I fail a lot. Winning is failing until you make yourself succeed.”

So, I suppose we’ll see what Notch has planned for a potential Minecraft spiritual successor sooner or later. Roguelikes are in vogue, so that’s a tantalizing genre to want to enter, too. It’s certainly an interesting way to gauge reactions to your next big project, that’s for sure!