Uh Oh. Did Shinsuke Nakamura Just Reveal When AJ Styles Is Retiring From WWE?

AJ Styles has gone on record that 2026 is his final year of in-ring competition. But is the end closer than fans expected?

Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled Styles at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last night. It was billed as the final time they’d wrestle each other. Following the match, he posted his reflection from the match. He wanted to wrestle Styles one last time before he retires. According to the now-deleted post from Nakamura, Styles is set to retire at the Royal Rumble.

Shinsuke Nakamura shared that AJ Styles told him he will be retiring at the 2026 Royal Rumble. pic.twitter.com/cdjE3pE67A — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 25, 2026

This is much sooner than fans were anticipating, hoping he’d get one last WrestleMania match. However, it makes perfect sense given Styles’ WWE journey, however. He debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble which means next weekend marks his 10-year anniversary in WWE. He is putting his career on the line against Gunther — a man who has retired both John Cena and Goldberg.

Last year, Styles said farewell to Australia and Japan as he didn’t anticipate making it back before he retired.

AJ Styles doesn’t want a John Cena-style farewell tour

As far as a “farewell tour,” Styles apparently never envisioned that for himself. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cena recalls a conversation with Styles during their program last year.

“AJ Styles, such a great dude. I got to talk to him a little bit while we were locked in our program this year,” Cena said. “And I’m like, ‘Man, AJ, there’s a lot of people who really admire you out there. I know you’re thinking of calling it quits soon. Do you think that there’s any possibility you would try to do something like this? Because I honestly think people would pay to see you one last time.’”

As soon as the words left Cena’s mouth, Styles wasted no time in shutting down the possibility.

“He’s literally tying his shoes, he turns to me and goes, ‘Man, I’m 48.’ And as soon as the words left his mouth, he didn’t have to say anything else. It’s something about that late 40s, man, where he’s like, ‘I’m already overstaying my physical welcome. They just don’t see it. Because they don’t see what goes into prep, cooldown, recovery. I’m already riding that razor’s edge. You can’t tell.’ He still looks great, still does some great stuff. But he can’t stay another second because he doesn’t want to put out a product that isn’t AJ Styles.”

Stay tuned to VICE for live coverage of the Royal Rumble next weekend.