$uicideboy$ Announce 2026 Tour Dates: How to Get Tickets

This post has been updated to reflect current information.
$uicideboy$ have announced a run of 2026 North American tour dates.
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The outing, a continuation of the hip-hop duo’s ongoing Grey Day Tour, will see $uicideboy$ hitting 33 North American stops, with a slew of cohorts along for the ride. Fellow rappers Destroy Lonely, Shoreline Mafia, Shakewell, Black Kray, and $lim Gucci are on board, as well as hardcore outfit DRAIN, at select dates.
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The Grey Day Tour 2026 kicks off August 29 in Shakopee, Minnesota. Subsequent stops include Dallas, Texas; Cincinnatti, Ohio; Toronto, Ontario; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; St. Louis, Missouri; Salt Lake City, Utah; Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California; Phoenix, Arizona; Tampa, Florida; and many others.
The final date of $uicideboy$ 2026 tour is Birmingham, Alabama on October 20. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.
$uicideBoy$ 2026 Tour: How to GEt TIckets
Tickets to $uicideboy$ Grey Day Tour 2026 will first be available via Live Nation presale on Thursday, April 2 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access. General onsale begun Friday, April 3 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.
If you already missed your chance on Ticketmaster, it’s not too late. You can also get $uicideboy$ tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Hot Tip: Prices on StubHub are below their 30-day average right now!
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$uicideBoy$ 2026 Tour Dates
08/29 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]
08/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]
09/01 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion * [BUY TICKETS]
09/04 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live % [BUY TICKETS]
09/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]
09/06 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater & [BUY TICKETS]
09/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center * [BUY TICKETS]
09/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake * [BUY TICKETS]
09/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center * [BUY TICKETS]
09/12 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]
09/14 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre * [BUY TICKETS]
09/15 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre * [BUY TICKETS]
09/16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre * [BUY TICKETS]
09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]
09/19 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]
09/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center * [BUY TICKETS]
09/25 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre * [BUY TICKETS]
09/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^ [BUY TICKETS]
09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [BUY TICKETS]
09/29 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater ^ [BUY TICKETS]
10/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^ [BUY TICKETS]
10/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival [BUY TICKETS]
10/03 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater ^ [BUY TICKETS]
10/04 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^ [BUY TICKETS]
10/06 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center ^ [BUY TICKETS]
10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^ [BUY TICKETS]
10/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ^ [BUY TICKETS]
10/13 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater # [BUY TICKETS]
10/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center # [BUY TICKETS]
10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater # [BUY TICKETS]
10/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ! [BUY TICKETS]
10/18 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ! [BUY TICKETS]
10/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater # [BUY TICKETS]
* = w/ Destroy Lonely, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray, and $lim Gucci
^ = w/ Shoreline Mafia, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray, and $lim Gucci
# = w/ Destroy Lonely, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray, and $lim Gucci
! = w/ Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray, and $lim Gucci
% = w/ Destroy Lonely, Shakewell, and $lim Gucci
& = w/ Destroy Lonely, Shakewell, DRAIN, and $lim Gucci