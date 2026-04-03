$uicideboy$ Announce 2026 Tour Dates: How to Get Tickets

This post has been updated to reflect current information.

$uicideboy$ have announced a run of 2026 North American tour dates.

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The outing, a continuation of the hip-hop duo’s ongoing Grey Day Tour, will see $uicideboy$ hitting 33 North American stops, with a slew of cohorts along for the ride. Fellow rappers Destroy Lonely, Shoreline Mafia, Shakewell, Black Kray, and $lim Gucci are on board, as well as hardcore outfit DRAIN, at select dates.

The Grey Day Tour 2026 kicks off August 29 in Shakopee, Minnesota. Subsequent stops include Dallas, Texas; Cincinnatti, Ohio; Toronto, Ontario; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; St. Louis, Missouri; Salt Lake City, Utah; Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California; Phoenix, Arizona; Tampa, Florida; and many others.

The final date of $uicideboy$ 2026 tour is Birmingham, Alabama on October 20. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

$uicideBoy$ 2026 Tour: How to GEt TIckets

Tickets to $uicideboy$ Grey Day Tour 2026 will first be available via Live Nation presale on Thursday, April 2 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access. General onsale begun Friday, April 3 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.

If you already missed your chance on Ticketmaster, it’s not too late. You can also get $uicideboy$ tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Hot Tip: Prices on StubHub are below their 30-day average right now!

08/29 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]

08/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]

09/01 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion * [BUY TICKETS]

09/04 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live % [BUY TICKETS]

09/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]

09/06 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater & [BUY TICKETS]

09/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center * [BUY TICKETS]

09/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake * [BUY TICKETS]

09/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center * [BUY TICKETS]

09/12 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre * [BUY TICKETS]

09/15 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre * [BUY TICKETS]

09/16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre * [BUY TICKETS]

09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]

09/19 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]

09/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center * [BUY TICKETS]

09/25 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre * [BUY TICKETS]

09/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^ [BUY TICKETS]

09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [BUY TICKETS]

09/29 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater ^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival [BUY TICKETS]

10/03 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater ^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/04 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/06 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center ^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater # [BUY TICKETS]

10/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center # [BUY TICKETS]

10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater # [BUY TICKETS]

10/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ! [BUY TICKETS]

10/18 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ! [BUY TICKETS]

10/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater # [BUY TICKETS]

* = w/ Destroy Lonely, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray, and $lim Gucci

^ = w/ Shoreline Mafia, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray, and $lim Gucci

# = w/ Destroy Lonely, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray, and $lim Gucci

! = w/ Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray, and $lim Gucci

% = w/ Destroy Lonely, Shakewell, and $lim Gucci

& = w/ Destroy Lonely, Shakewell, DRAIN, and $lim Gucci