UK Anti-Vaxxers Stormed a Major News Building and Harassed Journalists

Anti-vaxxer protesters stormed the offices of a major UK broadcaster and harassed journalists and staff as they entered the building.

Videos shared on social media show a group of anti-vaxxer protesters entering the offices of ITN, which houses ITV News and Channel 4 News, to protest the vaccine passports.

Videos by VICE

In the video, dozens of protesters can be seen in the lobby of the office, located off Grays Inn Road in central London.

“We represent freedom of choice, freedom of travel, freedom of speech,” one protester wearing a bucket hat and holding a megaphone can be heard saying. “We stand one united front against tyranny.”

https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1429786276631351298

Another video of the incident shows Channel 4 News presenter John Snow being harassed by protesters as he enters the building.

https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1429786273288425476

The Metropolitan Police tweeted that it was ​​“responding to a demonstration at a private premises on Gray’s Inn Road, Camden, where people have unlawfully gained access to the building” and that “Officers are on scene engaging with building security and removing those who have gained entry.”

It later said the protesters had moved on from the building towards Kings Cross.

The incident follows a similar protest earlier this month, when anti-vaccine passport protesters stormed a London television studio that is mostly used to make day-time TV shows, wrongly believing that it was the headquarters of the BBC. And last week around 20 anti-lockdown protesters in Scotland who ascribed to radical “sovereign citizen” ideology tried, and failed, to “seize” Edinburgh Castle.

The UK government has suggested the use of vaccine passports for entry into nightclubs by the end of September but leaked documents suggest that this decision is not yet finalised. ITN are not responsible for legislative decisions around vaccine passports.

ITN said: “Police are attending ITN’s central London headquarters following a breach of security. ITN staff, including those working for ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News, have been advised to either stay in the building or stay away while the situation is being dealt with.