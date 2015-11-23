UK Duo Paranoid London Give Their Wacky House Sound the Perfect Visuals in New Clip

Paranoid London are a UK production duo of Gerardo Delgado and Quinn Whalley who run a label of the same name, and they’ve established themselves by putting out Chicago-styled house and acid bangers with overly wry vocals. Between 2012-2013 they put out four highly sought-after singles in this hardware-heavy style, getting a lot of attention for “Paris Dub 1” and “Eating Glue” in particular, and 2014 saw them delivering a self-titled, full-length LP package which is just now seeing digital and CD release.

Coinciding with these tunes hitting the digital shelves, the duo has put out a lo-fi, Tim and Eric-esque video for “Line Up Meltdown,” featuring and directed by Mutado Pintado. The clip is centered around a loop of a grandpa figure getting into the groove on a stand up bass, porn scenes, and snippets of other random footage interweaved throughout. Set against the tense, friction-heavy track, the result is disorienting, stressful, and irreverent at the same time.

Check it out above, and get Paranoid London here.

