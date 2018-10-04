UK Fashion Brand Folk Comes Out With a New Shirt That Helps Sick Kids In Indonesia

Want to look good and give back at the same time? Then check out the latest collaboration between The London-based fashion and lifestyle brand Folk Clothing and DJ/producer Ivan Smagghe—which will raise funds for a nonprofit providing medical care to children in Indonesia with life-threatening illnesses.

The collaboration is being done in conjunction with Bayou Blue Family—a Jakarta-based organization started by former record producer and VICE Indonesia founder Mo Morris—and Rachel House, an Indonesian palliative care specialist. All proceeds from the sale of the t-shirts, which are pretty cool if you ask us, will be sent to the foundation.

Videos by VICE

Mo Morris and his wife Adiana Sapto founded Bayou Blue Family after their own daughter, Bayou Blue, was born with a rare, and life-threatening, genetic disorder. They learned, firsthand, how difficult it was for many Indonesian parents to afford the care needed to raise a child with such an illness.

The global foundation now raises funds for parents in similar situations through collaborations, events, and exclusive records. Past collabs included works by Trevor Jackson, Kai & Sunny, Psychmagik, Tornado Wallace, DJ Harvey, Folk Clothing, Robert Green, and more.

This collab is available exclusively from Folk and you can find out more about Bayou Blue Family here.