UK Lawmakers Vote in Favor of Legalizing Assisted Death

After a divisive and emotional debate, UK lawmakers ultimately voted in favor of legalizing assisted death.

Today, members of parliament (MPs) took a major step towards legalizing assisted dying in the UK. The bill gives terminally ill individuals with six months or less to live the option to end their own lives so they don’t have to continue suffering from the agonizing symptoms and effects of their illnesses.

The ill individual would also need two doctors and a High Court judge to sign off on their decision.

“Under our current criminal law the only choice for most people who are terminally ill, if they are facing an agonizing death, is between suffering, Switzerland, or suicide,” Esther Rantzen, a BBC TV presenter with advanced lung cancer and a supporter of assisted dying, wrote in an open letter to MPs. She even claimed that she, herself, has considered traveling to Switzerland, a country that offers assisted dying to non-residents.

“This will probably not come before Parliament as an issue to debate for another decade,” Rantzen continued. “How many more will be forced to suffer until then?”

She also added that the bill “offers everyone equal choice, whatever their religion.”

“Those who don’t want an assisted death and don’t want to take part in providing assisted dying can opt out of it, don’t have to do it, don’t choose to end their lives that way,” Rantzen said.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was passed in the House of Commons with 330 voting in favor and 275 against. The bill, however, still has a considerable way to go before it becomes law.

Dame Esther Rantzen said she was “absolutely thrilled” at the result. Unfortunately, she likely won’t reap the benefits in her lifetime. “It’s going to take probably almost two years for it to change the law, and I’d be astonished if the drug I’m on manages to extend my life that far.”