UK Navy Thought They Were Under Attack, But It Was Just a Farting Whale

The UK’s Royal Navy suspected Russian drones were targeting its nuclear subs when they kept hearing “suspicious pings” in the ocean. Imagine their surprise when they realized it was actually just a farting whale.

That’s right—officials were picking up mysterious sounds that they mistook for one of Vladimir Putin’s drone subs when really, they were just coming from a shameless whale.

“We have been analyzing the sounds and now believe it was a marine mammal. A whale,” a Naval official told The Sun.

The officials clarified that the toots were occurring near where the UK’s doomsday subs are based. According to The Sun, they first detected the noise traveling north toward the open sea, then returning days later and traveling south toward the Skye Bridge. Naturally, they had to further investigate to ensure they were not at risk.

“We are taking it very seriously,” another source said. “We have to assume the worst.”

I mean, it’s better to play it safe than sorry, right? Originally, they believed the sounds were man-made, which they’d never before detected. So, it’s only right that they further analyzed the situation.

“We constantly monitor territorial waters to protect the UK,” a Navy spokesperson told The Sun.

But thankfully, in this case, it was nothing more than a gassy marine animal.