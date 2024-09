Videos by VICE

“I’m mega proud of ‘Storm,’” explains salute. “I kind of see it as the follow up to my last single ‘Diamond’ that was a huge step up in my production and capacity to build a structured pop song. I worked with the same vocalist (Cleo Tighe) on that one, and together we reimagined an instrumental, which I’d always loved, into something catchy that gets you going.”

“Storm” is lifted from his forthcoming mini-album My Heart; listen below.