UK Woman Charged With Harassment After ‘Cyber-Farting’ at Her Boyfriend’s Ex

I’ve heard a lot of petty ex stories, but I think this one takes the cake.

A 25-year-old UK woman just made history with Britain’s first-ever “cyber-farting” case. It all started with a video message to her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. Rhiannon Evans, the wind passer in question, proceeded “to pass gas by placing the camera on her bottom and passing the gas,” Prosecutor Diane Williams explained.

The relentless “cyber-farting” began before Christmas and continued through New Year’s, the “inappropriate” and “indecent or grossly offensive” videos eventually earning Evans a 12-month term for malicious communications.

When she appeared in court, pleading guilty, she said her actions were done in support of her boyfriend. “She suggested she wanted to send videos because she felt her partner was being treated unfairly,” Williams said. “It was purely malicious. She was smirking throughout, found it hilarious but the victim didn’t.”

Not sure how ripping ass into your phone and sending it to another girl is gonna emotionally benefit your man, but hey, I respect it.

Rhiannon Evans was ordered to pay nearly £300 and serve a year-long community order. She also has a two-year restraining order against her. And, because she admitted to being drunk while carrying out the…crime?…, she must attend 15 rehab sessions and observe a 60-day alcohol abstinence period.

Imagine hearing a prosecutor recall your drunken decisions in court… Now, that warrants hangxiety.

As for the ex? Well, she claimed the videos caused her distress, stating that she just wants “to feel safe in my home.”

Evans admitted she has some regrets, but never thought farting into her phone would land her in court. Who knew cyber-farting was a criminal offense? While in court, she also questioned why the victim hadn’t simply blocked her number. Good question, honestly.

“I sent the messages on WhatsApp. I do have regrets, but I wouldn’t have thought I would be here for something like this, to be honest. It’s petty,” Evans told The Sun. “I’ve learned my lesson.”

Well, that stinks—for everyone involved.