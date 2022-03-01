Grim Photos of Civilians Preparing to Defend Kyiv from a Russian Assault

Civilians in Kyiv have mounted a determined defence of their city as Russian troops reportedly have the city surrounded and Moscow threatens “high-precision” airstrikes.

Photographs show volunteers making Molotov cocktails in a nightclub, building makeshift barricades and creating a human-chain to pass assault rifles over a destroyed bridge as Russia focuses its firepower on the capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on civilians to take up arms against the Russian invasion, and volunteers across the country have lined up to take guns from the authorities faster than they can be given out.

On Tuesday, he addressed the European Parliament, saying, “We are fighting for our life … We are fighting for survival. This is the highest of our motivation.”

“People are out here on the street, they're taking it very seriously. They say they’re looking for Russian saboteurs.” @matthewcassel reports from one of the dozens of checkpoints manned by civilian volunteers that have sprung up across Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/jlK67WxTcD — VICE World News (@VICEWorldNews) February 28, 2022

The Ukrainian capital has been targeted by a Russian aerial and artillery bombardment since the beginning of the war.

Zelenskyy said in an overnight message issued on Monday “For the enemy, Kyiv is the key target.”

Images released by US satellite company Maxar show a column of Russian tanks and fuel trucks stretching along 40 miles of motorway heading towards Kyiv.

Footage of Russian artillery striking residential areas of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, as well as a missile strike on the city’s administrative centre, show that Moscow is resorting to more devastating tactics after the slow progress of the invasion.

Russian troops also fired artillery at the southern city of Mariupol overnight, while Ukraine claims to have shot down Russian military planes near the capital.

Civilians make molotov cocktails in a nightclub amid Russian attacks in Kyiv. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A road blocked by dumpsters and an old Lada car in Kyiv. Photo: DAPHNE ROUSSEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Young Ukrainian volunteers line up after enlisting to defend Kyiv. Photo: Laurent Van der Stockt for Le Monde/Getty Images

People making molotov cocktails in Kyiv. Photo: Laurent Van der Stockt for Le Monde/Getty Images

A Ukrainian volunteer mans a checkpoint in Kyiv with a shotgun. Photo: Matthew Cassel / VICE World News

A Ukrainian volunteer at a checkpoint in Kyiv with an assault rifle. Photo: Matthew Cassel / VICE World News

A Ukrainian volunteer mans a checkpoint in Kyiv with an assault rifle. Photo: Matthew Cassel / VICE World News

A Ukrainian volunteers at a checkpoint in Kyiv with assault rifles. Photo: Matthew Cassel / VICE World News