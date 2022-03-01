Grim Photos of Civilians Preparing to Defend Kyiv from a Russian Assault

Civilians in Kyiv have mounted a determined defence of their city as Russian troops reportedly have the city surrounded and Moscow threatens “high-precision” airstrikes.
Photographs show volunteers making Molotov cocktails in a nightclub, building makeshift barricades and creating a human-chain to pass assault rifles over a destroyed bridge as Russia focuses its firepower on the capital.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on civilians to take up arms against the Russian invasion, and volunteers across the country have lined up to take guns from the authorities faster than they can be given out.
On Tuesday, he addressed the European Parliament, saying, “We are fighting for our life … We are fighting for survival. This is the highest of our motivation.”
The Ukrainian capital has been targeted by a Russian aerial and artillery bombardment since the beginning of the war.
Zelenskyy said in an overnight message issued on Monday “For the enemy, Kyiv is the key target.”
Images released by US satellite company Maxar show a column of Russian tanks and fuel trucks stretching along 40 miles of motorway heading towards Kyiv.
Footage of Russian artillery striking residential areas of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, as well as a missile strike on the city’s administrative centre, show that Moscow is resorting to more devastating tactics after the slow progress of the invasion.
Russian troops also fired artillery at the southern city of Mariupol overnight, while Ukraine claims to have shot down Russian military planes near the capital.