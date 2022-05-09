Hero Dog Who Helped Cleared Hundreds of Mines Honoured by Ukraine’s President

A Ukrainian mine-sniffing dog has been awarded a medal to recognise his military work during the war against Russia.

Patron, a Jack Russell responsible for clearing over 200 mines, was awarded the medal by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday at an award ceremony in Kyiv.

Videos by VICE

A video of the ceremony shows Zelenskyy shaking hands with Patron’s owner, Myhailo Iliev, and presenting the medal.

Justin Trudeau, Patron and Zelenskyy (left to right). PHOTO: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was visiting Ukraine at the time, was also present during the medal handover.

In the video, Patron barks at Trudeau, who laughs and apologises for not having any treats.

“I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines,” said Zelenskyy during the ceremony.

“And together with our heroes – a wonderful little sapper Patron who helps not only to neutralise explosives but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat.”

The 2 and a half-year-old dog is employed by Ukraine’s emergency services to uncover mines left by Russian troops. As a result, Patron has become a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance, inspiring artworks by civilians across the country.