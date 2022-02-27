Surreal Photos of Ukrainian Volunteers Making Molotov Cocktails

Ukrainian citizens have been answering the call from their government to make Molotov cocktails to attack invading Russian tanks.

People across Ukraine, including in the capital Kyiv and Dnipro, have been seen gathering materials to pack polystyrene plastic and gasoline into bottles in preparation for battle.

Ukraine is outmanned and outgunned by the sophisticated and highly staffed Russian military, but so far Russian forces have failed to make a decisive blow against Ukraine’s armed forces or its leaders.

With Russian troops expected to step up their attacks against major cities, civilians have resorted to basic measures in the event they come face to face with invading soldiers.

The Ukrainian government has been broadcasting the recipe for the improvised incendiary weapon on national radio stations and on Telegram.

Brewery in Lviv temporarily halts beer bottling to make Molotov cocktails.



“Pravda Brewery” joins in civilian resistance after Ukraine’s Defense Ministry called on Ukrainians to make Molotov cocktails to resist Russian forces. pic.twitter.com/F56DEEkEiZ — ArianaGic/АріянаҐіць (@GicAriana) February 26, 2022

The Pravda Brewery in Lviv announced it will pause manufacturing beer and switch to making Molotov cocktails instead.

The company’s label shows Russian President Vladimir Putin sitting naked on a throne and reads “Putin is a dickhead”.

All over Ukraine people are being given weapons and joining units of the Territorial Defence Force to defend their homes, after the country’s military said that anyone who could hold a gun could have one.