What It’s Like on the Ground in Ukraine Right Now as Russia Attacks

Explosions rocked major cities in Ukraine as Russia attacked the country in the predawn hours of Thursday.

The capital Kyiv has been struck with “cruise and ballistic missile strikes,” according to Ukrainian officials. Blasts were heard in the city shortly after

Videos by VICE

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the beginning of a military operation in Ukraine. Civilian buildings were reportedly damaged, with home doors blasted shut from the impact of the explosions.

EarthCam footage captured what appeared to be a blast in the Ukrainian capital Thursday morning.

Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s capital and other cities across the country on Thursday. Photo: EarthCam via YouTube

Our basement in Kyiv now filling up with families with small children. The kids are holding colouring books. Heartbreaking — Luke Harding (@lukeharding1968) February 24, 2022

Some panicked residents in Kyiv tried to flee the city after hearing the blasts. Long lines formed at supermarkets and ATMs, and roads were packed with cars seeking to leave the capital.

Long lines formed at supermarkets in Kyiv on Thursday. Photo: Yaroslava Antipina

“I looked through the window and saw the people with bags. Some of them were running,” Yaroslava Antipina, a mother who lives in the capital with her son, told VICE World News.

Antipina herself went to the supermarket a couple of hours after the explosion to buy an entire week’s worth of food.

“We bought bread, water, meat, and a lot of snacks,” she said. Everyone was smiling and keeping calm in the grocery store as they prepared for the uncertain days ahead, she said.

Air-raid sirens blared over the city and some residents took shelter in underground metro stations.

People take refuge in a metro station in Kyiv on Thursday morning. Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Saad Ansari, an international student from India located in Ivano-Frankivsk, in western Ukraine, said the bombings left him and his classmates distraught.

“Every person in my class was already awake and panicked. We are worried,” he told VICE World News.

https://twitter.com/W4RW4ATCHER/status/1496733870074519555

Saad Ansari, who lives near the Ivano-Frankivsk International Airport, saw plumes of smoke after an explosion. Photo: Saad Ansari

Video footage appears to show a cruise missile strike at the Ivano-Frankivsk International airport on Thursday morning. Explosions were also heard around the capital airport, where planes have been hit, according to the Ukrainian government. The Ukrainian air space has been closed to commercial flights. The news agency Interfax-Ukraine reported staff and passengers evacuating Kyiv’s Boryspil International Airport.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law throughout Ukraine and urged citizens to stay at home.

Residents of Kyiv leave the city after Russia launched missile strikes against Ukraine. Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said missiles also struck the cities of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and Dnipro in eastern Ukraine. Journalists in Kharkiv have reported hearing large booms, as smoke rose above the skyline.

Smoke was seen over Ukraine’s Kharkiv city Thursday morning, and sounds of explosions were reported.



They came as Russia’s President Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine https://t.co/Fywdw7McMo pic.twitter.com/Bffa5yvniN — Bloomberg Originals (@bbgoriginals) February 24, 2022

It’s dawn here in Kharkiv only 25 miles from the Russian border. We’ve heard some shelling but now we’re seeing public transportation and taxis hitting the streets. No signs of people fleeing. Not yet. pic.twitter.com/CRpShSSXyO — Matt Bradley (@MattMcBradley) February 24, 2022

The Ukrainian government said it was under attack by Russian troops from both Russia and Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbor where Russia had amassed troops in recent weeks. CNN broadcast a video showing tanks crossing into Ukraine from Belarus.

Near separatist-controlled areas in the east, explosions and artillery firing were heard in the city Kramatorsk.

Airstrikes have also been reported from Lutsk, less than 100 kilometers from the Ukraine-Poland border.

A wounded woman is seen as airstrike damages an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv on Thursday. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for allies to impose further sanctions and intensify efforts to isolate Russia. He also requested arms and financial aid in a post on Twitter.

U.S. President Biden has condemned Putin’s actions and vowed to “hold Russia accountable,” calling the military operation a “premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

Putin claimed he was not seeking to occupy Ukraine but to “demilitarize” the country. He warned foreign powers of consequences they “have never experienced” should they intervene.