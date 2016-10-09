Ultimate Slashy A$AP Rocky Joins Nas and Jennifer Hudson in the Cast of ‘Monster’

Image from A$AP Rocky’s Instagram.

It’s been a big few weeks for A$AP Rocky, who was just last month announced as the new Creative Director at MTV Labs, before releasing “Love$ick,” his latest track, a collaboration with British producer Mura Masa.

Rocky will also—somehow—have time to star in the upcoming film adaptation of Walter Dean Myers’ book Monster, about an honour student who is charged with a murder he didn’t commit. The Harlem native will join Nas, Jennifer Hudson, and 2016’s Roots‘ Kelvin Harrison Jr. in cast of the film.

Director Anthony Mandler, whose huge career as a videographer began in 2000 and has included the likes of Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable,” Rihanna’s “Disturbia,” and Lana Del Ray’s “National Anthem,” will make his feature-length debut with the film.

The film begins principal photography this week in New York.