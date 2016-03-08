Child Refugees Tell Their Stories Through Drawings





This article originally appeared on VICE Greece.

A Home for Human Rights is an initiative run by Greek immigrants’ rights organization METAdrasi that aims to provide temporary homes to unaccompanied child refugees. Until they find another warm, safe place to stay, these children are placed in various METAdrasi centers around Greece and spend a lot of their time drawing their stories. The organization has provided us with some of these drawings, which you can view below.

If you are interested in the program or can offer an unaccompanied minor a safe space, click here.