This Glass Dildo Gave Me the Best A-Spot Orgasm Ever (Yes, That’s a Thing)

Glass dildos are the caviar of sex toys. They glisten. They glide. They’re ready for temperature play, and they look just as good on your mantle as they do traveling up your vaginal canal. To me, glass sex toys are just as ethereal and mysterious as their twice-removed cousin, the glass armonica, which happens to be exactly what your glass dildo hears when you climax:

Charming, right? I wanted a glass dildo for the longest time, but was stumped on how to pick one that would set the bar as high as I knew it could be in terms of aesthetics and versatility. I wanted a penetrative toy that was textured, but not too textured, and one that showcased traditional, but forward-thinking design. What I wanted was Gem.

The Gemini “Gem” dual-ended glass dildo was dreamt up by Unbound Babes, the cool new kid of sexual wellness retailers. The brand’s wavy, groovy dildos and handcuffs blur the lines between art object and jewelry, and every product image on the site looks like a still from a Euphoria party scene. Perusing Unbound Babes’’s selection gives me just as much genuine, giddy joy as shopping for fresh burrata, pavé diamonds, and new undies. I never feel like I’m wading through ho-hum rods and clit-suckers just to do the deed, but rather, something far more precious. So, when I wanted a glass dildo that would make someone wonder, “Is she a ringmaster? A mermaid? A really horny witch?” I knew that Gem would likely deliver, because it’s a 5-star rated, double-duty anal and G-spot stimulator, as well as a toy that parted the gates to yet another clitoral pleasure zone called the A-spot (I’ll get to that later). It’s one of the brand’s top-selling items, with hundreds of reviews saying things such as, “I love Gem so much it’s annoying. [It’s] amazing life-changing nut busting. if ur on the fence: DO IT!!”

Dang. I sure want my 2022 to be “life-changing-nut-busting.” I also liked the idea of exploring new clitoral zone sensations without the need for more batteries and silicone in my life. Gem promised an orgasm away from it all, and to be a testament to the adage that less—when “less” is done right—is so much more.

First impressions

Hand-down, ass-up, glass dildos are the most fun sex toys to shop for because they’re just so strikingly beautiful. What other sex toy can sparkle without glitter? One day, I am going to have a Christmas tree whose ornaments are just glass sex toys. Possible options include:

Anyways. When my Gem finally arrived, it felt smooth and heavy with the kind of balanced weight that I’m always looking for in penetrative toys; nothing truly heavy, but something that feels so solid and lux that it makes you feel richer.

It also came in a silvery, holographic, Y2K-style pouch (Unbound Babes is here to pay attention to the details). “OMG, it’s so pretty” my roommate said when I texted her a picture, “but is it comfortable?” I gave it another grip. This baby could be used in battle, for sure. Nervous but excited, I took out my best water-based lube to test it out.

The moment of truth

It’s hard to describe that first-time feeling of a glass dildo. Do you remember the first time you had water with ice? Or touched cashmere? Gem creates a sensation of fullness that is so different from anything I’ve felt with medical-grade silicone. And yes, you really can feel the difference. (The clitoris is like the eyeballs of the genitals: It perceives all.) There are also hella nerve endings in there, and far more than just the good old G-spot and clitoral-hood zone to explore. “WOAH, where am I again?” I thought when I reached my anterior fornix erogenous zone, or A-spot. That zone is just above the G-spot, and you can find it by sticking your fingers waaaay up there until you reach the cul-de-cervix at the end of Vagina Road, or by using a long-ass dildo. Unlike the clitoris or G-spot, the A-spot is stimulated through pressure and not rubbing, and it can also be stimulated via anal penetration.

My cervix doesn’t sit that high, which means that my A-zone was easily stimulated with Gem, which is eight-and-a-half inches long, and is designed with one end for anal play, with bulbous ridges, and another that curves up to hit your G-spot. Lube is always a good idea—and a must with anal IMO—but I found that the glass material (which is even dishwasher safe, my jabronis!) can work with even the smallest amount of your own natural lubricant when used vaginally.

Gem traveled up both my rear and vaginal canal like a pro, almost as if it had been there before in an omniscient, horny way. I think the fullness, and unique firmness of the glass is what makes it such a master at applying pressure to all my clitoral fun zones, from the A to the G and the in-between. As an anal toy, it becomes a plug with a loooong handle, which is tight, but that meant it wasn’t the kind of plug for me to wear during penetrative sex. Although, maybe things would be different for you, my sweet acrobat.

TL; DR

If Vin Diesel and Tilda Swinton collaborated on a sex toy, it would be Gem. It’s my ideal blend of firmness that doesn’t quit, and the kind of diaphanous aesthetic that would make Zeus go, “Daaaaang.” Vaginal use was by far my favorite way to play with Gem, because its weight made my A-spot climax feel like the relaxing sensation you get from a weighted blanket, plus a great orgasm, all in one. That being said, Gem also felt comfortable and intuitive to use anally, so you shouldn’t count it out on that front. (Or, rear, I guess.)

For me, this dildo was a much-needed reminder that the perfect sex toy doesn’t always need to vibrate, have tons of bells and whistles, or cost hundreds of bucks. Whether you’re new to sex toys or a long-time dildo connoisseur, Gem deserves a place on your erotic mantle.

Gem can be purchased at Unbound Babes.

