Unbound Babes’ First Rabbit Vibrator Is Perfect for Edging and Partner Play

We’ve come a long way from the vibrators of yore (the first one looked like a cross between a nut grinder and a whisk), and we’re also relieved that the bar has been raised so that we, the people, can be given more of what we deserve: quality, body-safe sex toys for a more diverse range of bodies and tastes. [Glass tentacle dildo has entered the chat.] At the helm of the coolest new sex toy brands sticking to this creed is Unbound Babes, which just launched its very first rabbit vibrator, Clutch.

Unbound Babes is the Euphoria of sexual wellness brands. In a sea of lube and innovative vibrator slingers, few can match the way it toys with gender expectations in its designs (even the clitoral suction vibrator doesn’t feel gendered), and keeps its vibrators’ aesthetics as ogling-ly stunning. (The only earthly comparison for the Stellar dildo IMO is one of those chrome deep sea aliens from The Abyss.) So, when the brand sent VICE a sneak peak at its very first rabbit vibrator, we were jazzed to give it an honest test run.

What was rad

Who the hell designed this, and who is it for? is a common thought I’ll have when shopping for sex toys online. Unfortunately, a lot of the toys designed for vulvas and clitorises still feel very woman-written-by-a-man in their branding. But not Clutch—it brings me the same aesthetic joy as the 1998 iMac G3, or one of the gadgets from Spy Kids.

The body-safe, medical-grade silicone is soft but firm to the touch, and after under an hour of charging it was ready to rumble. I think Clutch is shaped like a saw, or a sexy swordfish, but it owes its name to the handle at the base, which makes for easier maneuvering during a solo spank sesh or foreplay with a partner, who can either fully grip the handle or just lightly hook their finger around the base while penetrating you with the toy. (Something you simply can’t do with a handle-less, traditional rabbit vibrator, unless your fingers are actually tentacles.)

This. Thing. Is. A. Workhorse. You know those satisfying videos of farmers gracefully plowing a field of grain or whatever under the sweet Midwestern sun? That’s what Clutch will do to your vaginal canal, clitoris, and G-spot with its wide girth, ample curve, and thrusting—I repeat: THRUSTING—abilities. Not sure if anyone asked Unbound Babes to add this deluxe feature to an already bangin’ toy, but it did, and probably saved my ass another 100 bucks (the ballpark cost of a typical thrusting dildo). And, if you’ve never had a combination clitoral and vaginal orgasm, trust me, it’s good. Like, tasting your first piece of Wagyu beef good.

What was tricky

This toy packs a lot of power with seven intensity settings and five vibrational patterns, which takes a bit of getting used to in terms of navigation. Luckily, Clutch is extremely quiet and comes with a complimentary bottle of lube, so I plan on spending a lot of time behind closed doors in my apartment figuring out my favorite combinations.

TL; DR

Are you looking for a rumbly, quiet sex toy? A rabbit vibrator for blended orgasms? A thrusting vibrator that can mimic the power of a legit penis? Clutch is all of those things, rolled into one, and costs a mere $98. It also doesn’t compromise on delivering Unbound Babes’ signature penchant for über-cool, gender-ambiguous design, and looks sick enough to leave out on the bathroom shelf. It gets two big, lubed-up rabbit ears from me.

Clutch is available for purchase at Unbound Babes.

