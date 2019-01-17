VICE
‘Unbreakable’ Was a Strange Movie in 2000. It’s Even Stranger in 2019.

Image courtesy of Touchstone Pictures
We live in an age of endless comic book movies, but it didn’t always used to be that way. M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable, released in 2000, came long before popular culture decided Thor was cool, actually. This slow and plodding origin story about a flawed man discovering he’s something more was a revelation in 2000, but sits even weirder in 2019. With Shyamalan having a chance to revisit the Unbreakable universe with his new movie, Glass, Austin, Rob, Patrick, and Natalie decided it was a perfect time to watch Unbreakable.

