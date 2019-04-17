Uncovering the Untold Stories and Personal Tragedies of Pro Wrestling

Above: “The Killing of Bruiser Borody” from Dark Side of the Ring



On a special bonus episode of Waypoint Radio, Austin Walker sits down with Evan Husney, producer and co-creator of Dark Side of the Ring, VICELAND’s new docu-series that digs into the human stories behind six tragedies of wrestling history. Evan previously worked with Waypoint on documentaries like our behind-the-scenes look at Superhypercube and our Waypoint Presents episode on Magic: The Gathering. Today, he talks to Austin about the inspiration and process behind the new show, and the remarkable response it’s received so far.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.

Videos by VICE

Have thoughts? Swing by Waypoint’s forums to share them!