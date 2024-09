Witches of Bushwick is a collective of women who embrace art, fashion, and—of course—witchcraft. The Witches’s collaborators include the fashion house Chromat and the trans artist Juliana Huxtable.

What started out as a monthly party has evolved into a platform for artists who believe that female bonding is near to spirituality. In this episode of Girl Gangs, Broadly talks to the Witches of Bushwick about their creative magic.