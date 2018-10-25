Watch the Trailer for ‘Under the Wire,’ a Doc About Fearless Syrian War Reporter Marie Colvin

In February 2012, Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin and photographer Paul Conroy illegally snuck into the Syrian city of Homs to cover what would turn out to be one of the bloodiest sieges of the civil war. They embedded themselves on the front lines while shelling rocked the city, claiming hundreds of civilian lives—and then, during a bombing, claimed Colvin’s.

Under the Wire, a new documentary co-produced by VICE, chronicles Colvin and Conroy’s covert journey into Homs, drawing on the photographer’s first-person account and on-the-ground footage to paint a harrowing portrait of how they covered the siege. Along with an in-depth look at the conflict, the civilians caught up in it, and the bombing that killed Colvin, it’s a testament to just how dogged the journalist was—and a powerful glimpse at the friendship she and Conroy formed during her final assignment.

Watch an exclusive trailer for Under the Wire below, and make sure to catch the film when it premieres on November 16.