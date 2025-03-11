underage-drunk-driver-denied-drinking-with-10-empty-beer-cans-in-the-car

We’ve all said it before. Well, anyone who has ever knocked a few cold ones back has, at least.

The phrase “I’m not that drunk” is something all of us in our most vulnerable state have uttered as a defense mechanism to insist we can keep drinking when in reality, those four words are actually the international sign that yes, you are that drunk.

Videos by VICE

A 20-year-old kid in Ohio—yes, I use the word kid because he’s not of age—put that theory to the test in the most extreme way. He was busted for some poor driving that saw him without any headlight before narrowly colliding with the curb. Again, he’s not 21 years old, so remember that when hearing more about this stop.

The officer approached the car once he pulled over the Ford Fusion and noticed an alcohol smell. The driver said it was probably from the restaurant he worked at. More questioning came across as the cop saw empty cans scattered in the back, to which the driver said they’d been there for a while.

Underage Kid Denies They Were Drunk Despite 10 Empty Cans in Car

Now why the heck would someone not of legal drinking age have so many bottles in the back seat? He eventually stepped out of the vehicle, failed a field sobriety test, and was busted for drunk driving. According to Cleveland.com, he also lost his balance while trying to walk straight.

The underage drinker continued to stick to his story that he wasn’t drunk all the way up until he was booked. It’s a tough story to buy when the officer recovered 10 open containers and 24-ounce cans underneath the passenger seat, according to the outlet.

In addition to drunk driving, the unnamed citizen was tagged for underage consumption, open container, and driving offenses regarding no lights and driving on curbs. This was just an all-around no-good, very bad day for the 20-year-old.

But hey, at least he still believes he wasn’t that drunk. Jokes aside, fortunately, no one was hurt in this debacle and it doesn’t sound like any property was damaged, though that one curb might have a different opinion.