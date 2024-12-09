The Wild Confessions of an Ex-Undercover Cop

The latest episode of our Informer series—in which a variety of whistleblowers tell all from behind the safety of the iconic Informer mask (Informask?)—is live now, and features the confessions of a former undercover police officer.

With a career spanning three decades, he worked for years in the UK to get brutal, hardened crime bosses up before a judge, put into a jail cell, or ‘turned’ into police informants.

In the episode, he discusses how he constructed his own ‘legend,’ or origin story, to infiltrate crime gangs at the lowest level, before working his way up the hierarchy.

Along the way, he did a lot of wild stuff—intercepting terror plots, committing a lot of crime himself, nearly getting shot dead in a field—all of which he discusses alongside the transgressions of his often corrupt and gun-toting fellow officers.

